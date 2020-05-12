Geraldine (Karpenski) Law
Montrose resident Geraldine Law (nee Karpenski), 89, died of natural causes on May 10, 2020 at HopeWest Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Geraldine, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, is survived by her husband of 66 years, James W. Law, Jr.; her son James W Law III; her daughters Jamie A. Zubak (Jack), Judy A. Sitaras (Gus), Jacqueline Lang (Louis), and Janet L. Scholz (Robert). Geraldine also has nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank HopeWest for its invaluable care and support in Geraldine’s final days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HopeWest, 3090 N. 12th St., Grand Junction, CO, 81506.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Geraldine’s family with arrangements.
