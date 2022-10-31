OBITUARY: Gertrud 'Trudy' Giels

Gertrud (Trudy) Giels was born in the little country town of Hillesheim, Germany. She earned a degree in pharmacy, working first in a hospital setting as a pharmacist. She later became a scientist working at the University of Cologne, Institute of Genetics in Germany. There Trudy met a professor who was moving to the US to start a laboratory at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
Trudy loved exploring the world, so she agreed to move to the U.S. She settled in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and developed strong friendships that lasted her lifetime. Following her job at MIT, she was offered a position at the Harvard Medical Institute. Her professor decided to leave Harvard to set up a new lab at the University of California at San Francisco. There she became exposed to large doses of chemicals and radiation.
Following many moves for her health, she settled in Ridgway because of its beauty and relative safety for one in her condition. She lived for 20 years in Ridgway. After suffering from Multiple Chemical Sensitivities for over 30 years, she passed away from the results of chemical and radiation poisoning on Oct. 26, 2022.
Trudy will be buried on Nov. 1 at 3 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery north of Ouray (block 19, lot 19). A memorial service will be held in December.
To plant a tree in memory of Gertrud Giels as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone