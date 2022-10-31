OBITUARY: Gertrud 'Trudy' Giels

Gertrud ‘Trudy’ Giels

Gertrud (Trudy) Giels was born in the little country town of Hillesheim, Germany. She earned a degree in pharmacy, working first in a hospital setting as a pharmacist. She later became a scientist working at the University of Cologne, Institute of Genetics in Germany. There Trudy met a professor who was moving to the US to start a laboratory at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

