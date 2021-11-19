OBITUARY: Glen Alan Hinshaw

Glen Alan Hinshaw passed away November 12, 2021 at his home in Montrose, Colorado. He was 80. Born Aug. 11, 1941, to Leslie and Birdean Leggett Hinshaw, he graduated from Denver’s North High School in 1959 and Colorado State University in 1963.
Glen was a dedicated steward of Colorado’s wildlife. He lived his boyhood dream of being a wildlife officer and retired in 1997 from the Colorado Division of Wildlife. His life provided a long list of leadership and teaching opportunities including president of the Intervarsity Christian Fellowship chapter at CSU, charter member of the Colorado EMT Association, chairman of the Mineral County School Improvement Committee, hunter safety instructor, speaker at wildlife conferences nationwide, caregiving coach, Bible study leader, church elder and deacon, and occasionally had a sermon to deliver.
Glen authored two books with a wildlife focus: Crusaders for Wildlife and Echoes from the Mountains- The Life and Adventures of a Colorado Wildlife Officer. His later life experiences led to the writing of Caregiver: My Tempestuous Journey and Caregiving — Journey to a New Horizon with co-writer E. Laird Landon. Glen’s heart and passion were rooted in helping people in caregiving situations. He co-founded The Caregiver Support Foundation shortly before his death whose mission is to provide family caregivers emotional support and tools to care for and advocate for their loved ones.
Glen married Beth Short in 1963. After their divorce, he married Carol Kelton in 1995. She died in 2017. Glen is survived by his children and stepchildren, Lois, Ralph, Mark, and Elaine; his grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Anthony, Katie, Donald, Erin, Nathan, Michelle, Casey and Kirsten, a great-granddaughter, Addy, his sister, Arlene, nephews, David and Stephen, and niece, Gail, as well as his favorite friend, Dianne and lots of cousins and great friends. He could talk to anyone at any time about anything and he loved to do so. He seemed to always have a story to tell. His outgoing nature and fun-loving sense of humor garnered him innumerable friends and acquaintances. Known by many and liked by most, he will be missed tremendously.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church, 1840 E. Niagara Road, Montrose, Colorado.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Caregiver Support Foundation through its website: Family-Caregiver.org.
To plant a tree in memory of Glen Hinshaw as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone