Glen Logan
Glen Logan, 91, passed away July 11, 2021 at Delta Health, Delta, Colorado.
Born Dec. 20, 1929, in Hugo, Colorado, Glen was the sixth out of eight children born to Claude and Grace Logan. He was the last surviving member of his family. He was preceded in death by Charles, Earl, Beth, Dale, Jimmy, Harry and Ethel, and two of his children, Christopher and Elaine. He spent his childhood on a cattle ranch near Hugo, Colorado, where he learned the value of hard work. The ranch was homesteaded by his ancestors.
He joined the Air Force after high school and was stationed in New Mexico. He met his wife at a dance in Nutirus, New Mexico. After leaving the Air Force the couple moved to Boulder, Colorado where he went to the University of Colorado, earning a civil engineering degree. He worked for the Bureau of Reclamation his entire career. He worked on the Glen Canyon Dam in Page, Arizona. He worked in Oregon, Arizona, California and retired in Montrose, Colorado.
In Montrose they were active in the Elks, Knights of Columbus, Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Lariot Saddle club. Glen was fascinated by anything mechanical and he could fix anything. He was always helping family and friends; everyone relied on him to fix what was broken.
They moved to Paonia in the late 90s — Montrose was getting too big. They really loved their weekly bingo.
Glen is survived by his wife of 69 years, Alice; and five children, Patty Logan, Grace Farrell and husband Ray, Becky Logan, Veronica Rogers and husband Nathaniel, Gary Logan and wife Aileen; 16 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
He was a kind, generous family man; he will be greatly missed.
We request any donations be sent to your favorite charity in honor of Glen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.