Glenda Horton
June 23, 1935 – August 2, 2020
Glenda (Ryan) Horton passed away in Hospice Care at HopeWest in Grand Junction, Colorado on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 1:30 a.m. following her battle with congestive heart failure. Little Miss Glenda was born to Lila G (Bishop) and Hershel Ryan in Grand Junction Colorado on June 23, 1935. She’s the sister of Joan (Ryan) Padilla of Rangely and in-law to Shirley Faye (Jones) Cox of Rangely, who passed four days earlier.
Glenda graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1953. She worked at Mountain Bell West in Grand Junction, cleaned homes for Dr. Smith and Dr. Kelly before starting her career as a food service supervisor at Mesa Memorial Hospital and then St. Mary’s Hospital Dietary Department.
Glenda was well-loved and respected by all. She was a virtuous woman who loved the Lord. She was the greatest sister, boss, friend and mother. She was an avid reader, loved watching Jeopardy and the Wheel of Fortune. She always had a book, crossword tablet or hand-held solitaire game with her everywhere she went. Heaven is a greater place now that she’s there.
Glenda was the oldest of seven children and one of two sets of twins. She was the mother of six children: Jim (Annie) Horton of Grand Junction, Beverly Astorga of Grand Junction, Billy Horton of Grand Junction, Arthur (Nancy) Horton of Florida, Leana (Dean) Cox of Rangely and Nancy Horton of Dinosaur, Colorado. She is survived by all her children, most of her twenty seven grandchildren, all seventy-three great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
She’s preceded in death by her husband Lowell W. Horton (1976) twin brother Gerald Ryan, Joan’s twin Gary Ryan, sister Sharon Ryan, Billy Ryan, Mike Ryan and one grandson Zack Logan Cox (2017). Parents Lila (Bishop) Ryan Cox and Hershel Ryan, step-father Gordon Cox.
The angels looked down from heaven one night, They searched for miles afar, and deep within the distance they could see a shining star. They knew that very instant that the star was theirs to gain, so they took you up to heaven, forever to remain. Look down on us from heaven; you’ll always be within our hearts, until we meet again.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Martin Mortuary, 550 North Ave., Grand Junction, Colorado. www.martinmortuary.com. www.DignityMemorial.com.
Interment will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Orchard Mesa Cemetery, 2620 Legacy Way, Grand Junction, Colorado, 81503.
