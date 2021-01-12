OBITUARY: Glenn A. Watts

Glenn A. Watts
Glenn A. Watts, age 84, of Grand Junction, Colorado, went to be with God on Dec. 31, 2020.
Glenn was the eldest of three children, born to William A. and Doris M. Watts in Arvada, Colorado.
After Glenn married his first wife Betty, he was drafted into the U.S. Army for the Korean War where he was stationed at Fort Lewis in Tacoma, Washington. Upon discharge from the Army, Glenn returned to Colorado to start Watts Construction building custom homes. Some of his custom log homes can be seen predominantly on the Western Slope of Colorado.
Glenn lived mainly in Montrose, Colorado where he met and married his third wife Lynnda. They resided in Montrose for a few years until they relocated to Grand Junction, Colorado, where he resided until his passing from natural causes.
Glenn and his brother David were rough stock riders in the very first Little Britches Rodeos in Littleton, Colorado. Glenn acted as an angel by saving his brother’s life by loading him on his horse and racing home for help after David was accidentally shot by a friend during a camping trip. He also saved a young man from an electrocution death while on a job site.
Glenn was happiest being outdoors where he enjoyed guiding, outfitting, horseback riding, and pack trips around the White River National Forest. Glenn loved rifle hunting, bow hunting, and fishing. Glenn never missed a Denver Broncos football game and he lived for football Sundays. Glenn enjoyed gold panning, wood working, leather tooling, and showing off his classic 1955 Ford Crown Victoria convertible. He also loved gambling and playing video poker, and quite often won! Glenn also was an avid reader of Western novels and loved collecting “The End of The Trail” and Native American art. Glenn’s eyes twinkled when enjoying a good laugh and had a great, ornery sense of humor. He never met a stranger. He loved the music of his grandchildren’s laughter and enjoyed watching his grandsons play football.
Glenn is survived by daughters, Leslie and Kasey; grandsons, Cody and Kyle; granddaughter, Alex; brother, David and his wife Bobbi; stepson, Lane; and several nieces and nephews. He also is survived by the Hess family of Olathe, Colorado. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Lynnda, and sister Kathy.
A celebration of life ceremony will be announced at a later date.
