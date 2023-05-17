OBITUARY: Glenn Earl Ratliff Jr. (Papa G); November 17, 1956 - May 5, 2023

Glenn Earl Ratliff Jr. went home to the Lord on Friday, May 5, 2023, in Montrose, Colorado.

Glenn was gifted to this world by his parents, Glenn Earl Ratliff Sr., and Margaret Louise Ratliff (Graham) in Amarillo, Texas. He was the first of five children in his military family. His family would spend his childhood moving back and forth between Texas and California until finally settling down in Southern California. He would graduate from Redlands High School in 1974.

To plant a tree in memory of Glenn Jr.; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

