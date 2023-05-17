OBITUARY: Glenn Earl Ratliff Jr. (Papa G); November 17, 1956 - May 5, 2023

Glenn Earl Ratliff Jr. went home to the Lord on Friday, May 5, 2023, in Montrose, Colorado.
Glenn was gifted to this world by his parents, Glenn Earl Ratliff Sr., and Margaret Louise Ratliff (Graham) in Amarillo, Texas. He was the first of five children in his military family. His family would spend his childhood moving back and forth between Texas and California until finally settling down in Southern California. He would graduate from Redlands High School in 1974.
Soon after, he would meet his wife, Shelby. They would marry on Aug. 4, 1978, and give birth to five wonderful children. His family would move to Montrose, Colorado in September of 1996, where they would remain.
Glenn started his business Finer Finish Painting around 2000 and was known around town for his excellent skill in the trade. He would beat cancer twice, and because of this, lived every day with strength and love for everyone around him.
Glenn loved classic rock, mustangs, bowling, golf, the Dallas Cowboys, watching live music around the bars in Montrose, the Lord, and making people laugh, but most of all: his friends and family.
Glenn was a stubborn man but understanding to say the least. His acceptance of others and wisdom guided so many in his life. He will be truly missed. We love you Papa G!
Glenn will be preceded in death by his parents; brother KC; wife Shelby; nephew Daniel, daughter Celeste, and grandson Waylon.
He was survived by his brother Russell (Ann) Ratliff of Las Vegas, Nevada; sisters Brenda Ratliff Fonseca of Las Vegas, Nevada; Sheree Ratliff Freidman of Wimberly, Texas; grandsons Calvin Ratliff, Ryan Ratliff, and Caleb White of Montrose, Colorado; granddaughter Makynna Ratliff of Montrose, Colorado; daughters Gabby Ratliff of Tacoma, Washington; Jackie Ratliff of Grand Junction, Colorado; Kara Ratliff (Justin Harrington) of Montrose, Colorado; and son Trevor (Gina) Ratliff of Montrose, Colorado.
Glenn’s funeral will be held at Grandview Cemetery on Saturday, May 20, at 10 a.m.
Arrangements are being handled under the care of Crippin Funeral Home in Montrose.
