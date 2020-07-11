Gloria L. Baros
September 24, 1936 - March 14, 2020
Jesus said, “I am the Resurrection and the Life; he who believes in Me, though he die, yet shall he live, and whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die.” John 11:25-26
Gloria Baros was born on Sept. 24, 1936 in Capulin, Colorado. She passed away on March 14, 2020 at Montrose Memorial Hospital with family by her side.
Gloria was a laundress by trade and worked for many years at MMH, Valley Manor Care Center and retired after 17 years with Russell Stover Candies. Later in life she worked for Walmart as a stocker and a door greeter.
She had an unyielding love of family and set a fine example of having a dedicated and honest work ethic. She was a woman of faith and had a very strong belief in the power of prayer. Gloria was an active member of St. Mary Church, working in many ministry efforts including Legion of Mary.
She loved watching her grandson Dusty play sports. She was an avid Denver Broncos fan and enjoyed the occasional trips to casinos or to play bingo.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Tonita Baros and Ross Baros; brother Amos Baros and his wife Rosalee Baros; nephew Amos Baros Jr. and son-in-law Kenneth Bertorello.
Gloria is survived by her daughter, Toni Herrera-Bertorello, Lakewood, Colorado; her grandson Dustin (Marjie) Bertorello, Denver; one great-granddaughter, Lila Gloria Bertorello; niece Tina Quintana, and nephew Edward Baros both of Lakewood, Colorado.
A memorial service to celebrate life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Montrose. A vigil will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Crippin Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Legion of Mary c/o St. Mary Catholic Church.
Our hearts are broken, but we are comforted to know Gloria is now in heaven with our Lord. While we grieve that she is no longer with us, we remember how blessed we were to have had Gloria in our lives and call her mom, daughter, sister, grandma and friend. She will always be alive in our hearts and in the hearts of all who knew her and loved her.
