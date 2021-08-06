Gloriann Johnson

Gloriann Johnson (Hanson) 81, was born on June 30, 1940, in Gary, Minnesota, to her parents, Clayton and Ella Hogenson of Twin Valley, Minnesota. Brother, Wendell Hogenson. Sister, Beverly Bill.

She grew up on a farm in Twin Valley and graduated from Twin Valley High School, Class of 1958.

She moved to Fargo, North Dakota, where Gloriann worked as an accountant. There, she met Allen Johnson. They were married on Feb. 24, 1962, in Moorhead, Minnesota.

They moved to Rockford, Illinois , had two daughters Lori and Julie, then moved to Aurora, Colorado, and had two more daughters, Stacy and Jayne, adding to the family over the years 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Allen passed away in November of 1994, after 32 years of marriage.

Gloriann moved to Montrose, Colorado, in 1998, enjoying friends and a new chapter.

She met Al Hanson at a class reunion; they were high school sweethearts, and were married on Jan. 9, 2011.

They have enjoyed 10 years of marriage, fishing for walleye in Minnesota, snow-birding in Arizona, and enjoying Colorado in the spring and fall seasons.

She is preceded in death by parents, Clayton and Ella; husband Allen; brother Wendell; daughters Stacy and Julie; grandchildren Anthony and William.

