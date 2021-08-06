Gloriann Johnson
Gloriann Johnson (Hanson) 81, was born on June 30, 1940, in Gary, Minnesota, to her parents, Clayton and Ella Hogenson of Twin Valley, Minnesota. Brother, Wendell Hogenson. Sister, Beverly Bill.
She grew up on a farm in Twin Valley and graduated from Twin Valley High School, Class of 1958.
She moved to Fargo, North Dakota, where Gloriann worked as an accountant. There, she met Allen Johnson. They were married on Feb. 24, 1962, in Moorhead, Minnesota.
They moved to Rockford, Illinois , had two daughters Lori and Julie, then moved to Aurora, Colorado, and had two more daughters, Stacy and Jayne, adding to the family over the years 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Allen passed away in November of 1994, after 32 years of marriage.
Gloriann moved to Montrose, Colorado, in 1998, enjoying friends and a new chapter.
She met Al Hanson at a class reunion; they were high school sweethearts, and were married on Jan. 9, 2011.
They have enjoyed 10 years of marriage, fishing for walleye in Minnesota, snow-birding in Arizona, and enjoying Colorado in the spring and fall seasons.
She is preceded in death by parents, Clayton and Ella; husband Allen; brother Wendell; daughters Stacy and Julie; grandchildren Anthony and William.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.