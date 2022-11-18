OBITUARY: Goldie Hansen

Goldie Hansen
On Thursday, Nov. 3, Goldie Ehnen Hansen, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away in Montrose, Colorado. She was 84.
Goldie Hansen
On Thursday, Nov. 3, Goldie Ehnen Hansen, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away in Montrose, Colorado. She was 84.
Born to Martha and Raymond Ehnen in Marysville Kansas on Feb. 4, 1938. Goldie was preceded in death by her parents Martha and Raymond, husband Harold, son Ron, and sisters Ila and Betty. She is survived by her daughter Cindy Meyer (Louis); grandchildren Brittany Osborn (Tom), Evan Meyer and grandchildren Maya and Leif. Goldie passed away peacefully at Montrose Regional Health with all her close family by her side.
Goldie and Harold were married for 65 years and were longtime residents of Montrose. Both contributed in significant ways to enable Montrose to become the vibrant community it is today. They happily lived in the same house that Harold built on Leeds Avenue, admiring the views of the San Juan Mountains from their backyard deck while feeding the local birds and ducks daily.
Goldie worked at the local bank in downtown Montrose for 22 years. She knew all customers by name and helped them set up accounts. Many customers would remark that Goldie would advise them to live an adventurous life and travel. She and Harold followed that advice and took their retirement years and traveled to all 50 states in their RV. She and Harold were also regulars, along with kids and grandkids, at Lake Powell in their houseboat. At times she thought that some of Harold’s adventures in his single engine airplane might have been too adventurous. She traveled to many beach destinations and on cruise ships annually with her two sisters.
Goldie loved animals and tolerated many of her kids and Harold’s exotic pets, including a pigeon, raccoon, guinea pigs and hamsters. There were also many dogs and cats over the years.
A private family celebration of Goldie’s life has been held with close family.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.