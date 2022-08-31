OBITUARY: Gregory Blake Frasier

Gregory Blake Frasier
Gregory Blake Frasier, born Oct. 4, 1954, in Montrose Colorado, to Harold Dwain Frasier and Betty Eloise Jackson, went to his final resting place on Aug. 23, 2022, at the age of 67, in his family home, unexpectedly.
Greg lived life to the fullest. He started school at Oak Grove School and graduated from Montrose High School in 1972. He had three beautiful children, Angie, Curt and Crystal, in a marriage that ended in divorce after 10 years to Vickie Rainbolt. He then married Jerry Brown and they raised his wonderful children which ended in divorce after eight years.
In 1983 he started Frasier Construction and Home Improvement after his seven-year business venture with Steve Kelley (Frasier and Kelley Construction). He built his family home in 1992 and his parents home on Spring Creek after that. While building homes in the surrounding Montrose area he started in the home rental business buying, renting and selling multiple properties. His greatest love was for his children and grandchildren, he also enjoyed being outdoors, in the mountains hunting, fishing or just camping, riding 4-wheelers and snowmobiles.
In 1996 he met Joanie who he shared his family with. They spent many weekends at their Arrowhead lot. If he was not in Arrowhead, he could be found mowing his oversized lawn or sitting in his garage thinking about his children, his next adventure or enjoying a drink with friends and or family.
Surviving Greg are his mother Betty Frasier; brother Kerry Frasier (wife Cathy); wife Joanie Deskin; mother-in-law Carolyn Beane; uncle Robert Jackson; daughter Angie Kishbaugh (husband Adam); son Curt Frasier; daughter Crystal Frasier, grandchildren Blake Bercillio, Preston Bercillio, Carver Kishbaugh and Castle Kishbaugh.
Greg was preceded in death by his father Harold Dwain Frasier and father-in-law Billy J. Beane.
Family viewing will be at 4 p.m. (public viewing will follow at 5 p.m.) on Sept. 6. Services will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 7 at Crippin Funeral Home Chapel and burial will be at Grand View Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Elks Lodge in Montrose.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
