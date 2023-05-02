OBITUARY: Guy Flowers

Guy “Hop” Richard Flowers Jr. died surrounded by his family on April 28, 2023, in Farmington, New Mexico.
Guy was born to Guy and Wilma (Jutten) Flowers on Dec. 18, 1952, in Montrose, Colorado. He attended school in Montrose where he graduated from Montrose High School in 1971.
He married Tressa (Cook) on Sept. 28, 1974, and together they had two children, a son, Beau, and a daughter, Shannon. Guy worked at and later managed Montrose Lockers until the business sold in 1982. Upon the sale of Montrose Lockers, Guy became a truck driver in the Montrose area until 1986. In 1986 Hop and Tressa made the crazy bold decision to move their family to Alaska where he drove a truck for the next 37 years.
After his retirement in 2020 Hop and Tressa sold their home in Alaska, making another crazy, bold decision to jump into their RV, and spent the next two years traveling from Alaska to Arizona and all the places in between. In order to be closer to family, Hop and Tressa settled in Farmington, New Mexico, where he resided until his death.
Guy is survived by his wife Tressa; son Beau (Jan); daughter Shannon (Aaron); grandson Tyler (Bel); sister Janelle (Robert), and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration and remembrance of his life will be held in Montrose at River Bottom Park Friday, May 5, 2023, at 1 p.m. Please bring your favorite stories and memories to share. Light refreshments will be served.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone