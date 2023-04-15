OBITUARY: Gwendolyn Carlile

Gwendolyn Guernsey Carlile was born on March 23, 1938, in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, to her parents, Roy D. Guernsey and Helen M. Pelikan. Together with her older brother, Theodore W. Guernsey, Gwen spent her childhood in New Jersey and Massachusetts before moving to Peoria, Illinois. She attended high school at Peoria High School, graduated with the class of 1956 and subsequently attended the University of Colorado, Boulder, where she joined the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.
It was at CU where she met Douglas E. Carlile Sr. They were married in 1959 (later divorced in 1974). After getting married, Gwen moved with her growing family to various states: Colorado, Wyoming, California, Texas, Virginia, Kansas, Ohio, and Palatine, Illinois (where she lived for 23 years), and then finally to Montrose, Colorado.
Gwen is survived by her four children and their spouses: Douglas (Chip) E. Carlile, Jr. (Caroline), Duane A. Carlile, Laura S. Schulenburg (Terry), and Paul G. Carlile (Carol) and her seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Matthew, John (Jack), Austin, Ryan, Rhys, and Rhiannon and one great-grandson, Liam.
During her childrens elementary school years, Gwen was active with the local chapter of the League of Women Voters, various PTAs, and the local Kappa Alpha Theta chapter. She volunteered as a den mother in both the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. As her children graduated to junior high and high school, she took the job of registrar at Palatine High School, the same school all four children graduated from, working there for 11 years.
Gwen was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Palatine, where she attended Bible studies, support groups, and helped launch their handbell choir in 1981. She enjoyed playing handbells so much that she joined another advanced handbell choir that traveled and played in various festivals in the United States and England. Gwen was honored to play a few solos in their many performances.
During her long standing membership at the First United Methodist Church of Palatine, Gwen also served as commodities director for the PADS coalition that served 23 sites, worked with the Alliance for the Mentally Ill, and became co-facilitator of an AMI support group and facilitator of a divorce recovery group.
In 1993, Gwen moved west to Montrose, Colorado, and served in many organizations and capacities. She played handbells for the First United Methodist Church of Montrose and served on a multi-denominational rent and utilities assistance board. She continued to work with the Thetas on the College National Sorority Board of Directors and became active with the Center for Mental Health Board of Directors in Montrose. Gwen joined the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity where she joined building projects and volunteered at the ReStore as well as for numerous other organizations and charities.
She met many interesting people, many of whom became personal favorites to whom she would often reach out to generously encourage. Gwen participated in local history preservation with the Colorado Archaeology Society and donated quite a few pieces to the Montrose Museum of History.
In 2021, Gwen was diagnosed with early kidney failure and made the difficult decision to move to Denver, Colorado, away from the precious people and town of Montrose she loved so much in order to be nearer to her children and their care. In March of 2023, just short of her 85th birthday, Gwen succumbed to kidney failure in the presence of much loving care and Amazing Grace.
Burial will be at Bohemian National Cemetery in Chicago, Illinois.
