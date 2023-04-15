OBITUARY: Gwendolyn Carlile
Gabrielle Chandler

Gwendolyn Guernsey Carlile was born on March 23, 1938, in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, to her parents, Roy D. Guernsey and Helen M. Pelikan. Together with her older brother, Theodore W. Guernsey, Gwen spent her childhood in New Jersey and Massachusetts before moving to Peoria, Illinois. She attended high school at Peoria High School, graduated with the class of 1956 and subsequently attended the University of Colorado, Boulder, where she joined the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.

It was at CU where she met Douglas E. Carlile Sr. They were married in 1959 (later divorced in 1974). After getting married, Gwen moved with her growing family to various states: Colorado, Wyoming, California, Texas, Virginia, Kansas, Ohio, and Palatine, Illinois (where she lived for 23 years), and then finally to Montrose, Colorado.

To plant a tree in memory of Gwendolyn Carlile as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?