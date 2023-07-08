OBITUARY: Harlan Ralph Bingham

Harlan Ralph Bingham was born on Oct. 13, 1942, in Longmont, Colorado, to Conrad (Art) and Irene (Tarr) Bingham. He passed from this life on earth and went to rest on July 2 , 2023, with his wife by his side at his longtime residence in Olathe.

At a very young age Harlan moved to Montrose then to Olathe where he spent the rest of his life. He married Sharon Kay Failing on June 3, 1962, and they had two daughters, Tina Greenhalgh and Sandy Flowers.

