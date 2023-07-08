OBITUARY: Harlan Ralph Bingham

Harlan Ralph Bingham was born on Oct. 13, 1942, in Longmont, Colorado, to Conrad (Art) and Irene (Tarr) Bingham. He passed from this life on earth and went to rest on July 2 , 2023, with his wife by his side at his longtime residence in Olathe.
At a very young age Harlan moved to Montrose then to Olathe where he spent the rest of his life. He married Sharon Kay Failing on June 3, 1962, and they had two daughters, Tina Greenhalgh and Sandy Flowers.
He worked for the Water Users during the day. On nights and weekends, he worked at the stockyards in Montrose which was considered at that time the sheep shipping capital of the United States. Harlan was proud to have worked on both Morrow Point and Silver Jack dams, where he was the first man in a boat on Silver Jack. He went on to work in construction and later became a self-employed truck driver.
Harlan had a lifelong love for being a cowboy. He loved riding, branding, team roping and shared this with family and friends. He gained many everlasting friendships in the roping arena. Harlan spent his last day here on earth at a junior rodeo watching his great-grandchildren participate. The highlight of that day was watching the team roping.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Sharon; daughters, Tina (Bart) Greenhalgh and Sandy (Jack) Flowers; sisters, Ruthann Ellis, Lorraine Sturgeon and Jean Scott; grandchildren, Wade Greenhalgh and his daughters Morgan and Moriah; Jessica (Lane) Varner and son Reece;
Berdell (Lacey) Greenhalgh and children Macklynn, Kash and Klaytzee, Amber (Bo) Wertz and children Brazen, Bristol and Britten; and grandson Harlan Watkins. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Larry and Tommy Bingham.
In lieu of flowers Papa requested that you make a donation to support a youth rodeo or agriculture organization.
Please join us to celebrate the life of Harlan Ralph Bingham, at 10 a.m. Tuesday July 11, 2023, at Harlan and Sharon’s residence, 4821 6000 Road, Olathe, CO. Papa’s request was to have an arena service and barbecue, so please come as you are and bring your chair for the meal.
