OBITUARY: Harold Duane Byers; October 7, 1939 - April 15, 2022

Harold Duane Byers passed away at his family’s residence Friday, April 15, 2022, in Whitewater, Colorado. He was 82.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Taylor Funeral Service’s Chapel 682 1725 Road, Delta, Colorado from 6 - 7 p.m. Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10 a.m. at the Church of the Firstborn 2233 Hwy 348, Delta, Colorado, followed by internment at the Pea Green Cemetery.
Harold was born on Oct. 7, 1939, to Bennie Alonzo and Nina Marie (Purcell) Byers in Delta, Colorado.
Harold spent the majority of his childhood in the Western Colorado area and then graduated high school in Emmerich Manual High School Indianapolis, Indiana in 1957. Soon after graduation, Harold married the love of his life Sharon Faye Ralston on July 27, 1958. In the early seventies they moved back to Harold’s hometown and they made their home here in Colorado, where they raised four kids (Steven, Bev, Susan and Brenda).
Harold’s chosen career path was as a ditch rider. In his free time, he enjoyed the fellowship the church offered and visitation with them all. He participated in many of the church activities. He really enjoyed the outdoors. Hunting, archery, and gardening were some of the best times. He and Sharon enjoyed their time together growing flowers and maintaining a huge garden and lawn. The grandkids always knew “GPa Harold” had candy or ice-cream. The kids were always on their toes when he told them, “I need to come see you!”
Harold is survived by his son Steven Duane (Stacy) Byers of Delta, Colorado; daughters Bev (Larry) Herrmann of Whitewater, Colorado; Brenda Johnson of O’Fallon, Illinois; son-in-law Monte of Vici, Oklahoma; 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren (two more on the way).
Harold is preceded in death by his parents, wife Sharon, daughter Susan, brothers Bob and Dorrel and granddaughter Heidi.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
