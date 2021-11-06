Harold Edgar Dodge
August 24,1926 — October 17, 2021
Harold Dodge was born in Walden, Colorado, on Aug. 24, 1926. He was the eldest of five children born to Harold and Blanche Dodge. The two boys (Harold and Fredrick E.) and three girls (Mary Lou, Jacquie Lynn and Ethel Jean) were raised in North Park and all attended Jackson County Schools.
After high school, Harold served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II, seeing duty in the U.S., the Aleutian Islands, and Fairbanks, Alaska from 1944-1947. He enrolled at the University of Wyoming in 1949 and graduated in 1953. There he met and married Gladys Freeman on Dec. 22, 1951. Two children were born to this union: Linda Marie and Jeffry Neal.)
In 1953, after graduating, Harold Jr. worked at the U.W. Archer Experimental Farm at Cheyenne for a year and then worked for Monfort Feedlots in Greeley for two years. In 1956, the family moved to North Park and worked on the Dodge Ranch owned by Harold’s parents for approximately two years. Linda and Jeff were young (3 and 1) and got a short taste of ranch life.
In 1958, Harold Jr. and his family moved to Walden and began operating a bread and dairy products business they had purchased from a local family. They delivered milk, bread, eggs and ice cream to North Park customers for 20 years.
In 1959, Harold Jr. became associated with State Farm Insurance as a part time agent. At about that time Gladys began teaching music in Gould, Cowdrey and Hayworth schools. She then started teaching kindergarten and retired in June 1985 after teaching 27 years. Playing organ and piano at the North Park Community Church and accompanying choirs and soloists in Walden occupied her spare time.
Harold quit the dairy business in 1977 and became a full-time State Farm agent. He retired in 1995 after 35 years with the company. After spending their entire lives in Walden, in November of 2015, Harold and Gladys pulled up stakes and settled in Montrose, Colorado, in search of shorter winters and to be closer to their daughter and her husband.
Linda taught school for six years and worked as a State Farm Insurance agent for 18 years. She and her husband, Ron Cooper, live in Montrose, Colorado, where they own a small acreage and raise hay for their horses.
Jeff is married to Jolene Garcia and lives in Oakland, California where he owns and operates three French Bakeries. They have two children, Elliot 17, and Phoebe 16.
Harold was the last of his siblings to pass. To the end, he was an amazing father, grandfather, brother, uncle, grand uncle and charitable to anyone in need. His list of accomplishments don’t fairly describe his big heart, love of country, love of community, love of his church and the love he had for Gladys, his wife of 67 years. We should probably also include his love of fishing and ice cream. He loved to “visit” and his door was always open. He was a really bad golfer, but had a wicked short game. If you were in a bind, he’d be the first to offer help. Harold Dodge, RIP. We will miss you.
Harold’s service will be held at the Community Church in Walden, Colorado, next summer.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Hope West Hospice of Montrose, Colorado, 425 S. Fourth St., Montrose CO 81401.