Harold Wacker, beloved husband, brother, father, and grandfather left this life to be with his Savior Aug. 19, 2021. Harold died of natural causes at the young age of 90.
Harold is survived by his wife Kathleen; his brother Delbert; his oldest son David and wife Linda, their three sons Michael, Jonathan, and Joel, and daughter Hannah; his youngest son Tim and wife Andrea, their children Jason and Frankie, and grandchildren Serena, Xavier, and Precious, Casey and Sophie.
Harold was born to John and Minnie Wacker in Beatrice, Nebraska, Feb. 15, 1931. He and his oldest brother Irv (deceased), his sister Arlene (deceased) and brother Delbert, were raised in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School. Harold served in and was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force and moved to Arvada, Colorado. This is where he met and married his wife Kathleen. Harold worked as a tool and die machinist at Sundstrand for 20 years and took an early retirement to open his own business, “Alkire Machine Shop.” Harold has lived in the Montrose area with his wife Kathy for the past 35 years. He has been a local rancher, machine shop owner/partner/operator of Industrial Machine, and active member and volunteer at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Delta.
There will be a graveside service at Grandview Cemetery, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations be sent to Redeemer Lutheran School in honor of Harold Wacker.
