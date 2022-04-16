OBITUARY: Harry Dell Litz

Harry Dell Litz
On Dec. 17, 1930, in Two Buttes, Colorado, Harry “Dell” Litz was born to William and Molla Day Litz. Dell passed away on March 7, 2022, at Montrose Regional Health with family by his side, at “91 and some change,” as he described. Dell’s young life was spent running around the cattle ranch with his 4 older brothers, until the family moved to Hotchkiss, Colorado. He attended the Hotchkiss schools until he was drafted into the U.S. Army.
Dell was a tank driver until his honorable discharge from the Korean Conflict as a sergeant. Shortly after his return home, Dell married Peggy Christian in Hotchkiss, Colorado, on May 7, 1954. They were married for 52 years, sharing their life experience with their four children. Peggy passed away in 2008.
Dell was a high voltage lineman for Utah Power and Light. He and his fellow workman put power into mountain towns, mines, rural areas, and upgraded small towns. They all loved the work they did and the comradery. Dell retired from DMEA as a substation inspector for the engineering department in 1992.
Dell’s hobbies were the outdoors, fishing and hunting, cheering and cursing the Broncos, his garden, his fruit trees, the roses, and especially the iris. He also did woodworking. He made toy boxes, toys, decorative items, such as vintage cars, pickups, covered wagons, etc.
He was widely known for his homemade wines. Beer, not so much. The cheese making took over the basement and Peggy put an end to Dell’s fromage making skills. His biggest accomplishments were his four children.
Dell was preceded in death by his parents; sister Etta; four brothers, Charles, John, Willis, Alfred, and granddaughter-in-law Kelly Inman. Dell is survived by his four children: Dianna and Don Coram and grandson Dee; Janine Schmalz and her daughter Branden and her children Aidan, Bailey, Sawyer, Jayce, Faith and also Janine’s son Taylor Schmalz; son Norman Litz and late wife Donna (Dell’s favorite daughter-in-law), their children Randy Inman and wife Jerri and son Christopher; son Cliff Inman and wife Monica and their children Desi, Dione, CJ, Ashley and Corey; son Tony Inman and his son Ray, and son Bruce Inman, and 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; daughter Trina Litz and fiancé Don Martin and children, Melissa and Don and son Porter, Dakota and Mariah, Kaitlyn and Krystal.
Dell had requested no funeral service. Family will celebrate Dell’s life on he and Peggy’s anniversary date May 7, Derby Day. Dell and Peggy will be celebrating their next leg of the big race together. Donations may be made in Harry Dell Litz’s name to Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose, CO 81401.
Thank you, Crippin Funeral Home, for all your help at this time.