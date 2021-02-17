Harvey Lee ‘Buckshot’ Harrison
August 2, 1932 – January 22, 2021
Harvey Lee “Buckshot” Harrison, passed away at the age of 88 on Jan. 22, 2021 at Willow Tree Care Center in Delta, Colorado. He was born on Aug. 2, 1932 in Montrose, Colorado, to Louie and Alice O’Neill Harrison. Buckshot spent most of his life working around, and with, thoroughbred racehorses.
He traveled from coast to coast working as a jockey, trainer, groomer and exerciser with the racehorses. Buckshot will be missed by many in the horse racing world.
He is survived by two sons and one daughter, a grandson, three great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
