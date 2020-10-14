Hayward 'Jack' Jackson Ward

Hayward Jackson Ward Jr. (Jack) was born Jan. 21, 1955 in Warm Springs, Georgia, and passed away on Oct. 8, 2020.

Jack was a walker, talker, animal lover and friendly man. His social graces were rough, but his heart was BIG and loving.

Jack was a member of the Montrose Methodist Church, Methodist Men, and a former JC of Grand Junction. He was a member of the ADD-A-MAN club of Colorado Springs and climbed Pikes Peak twice in the 70s. He was currently attending the Circle 3 Cowboy Fellowship.

Jack is survived by his mother and father, Nadine and Jack Ward of Montrose; his sister, Ellen (Rick) Soltau of Morrow, Ohio; his brother, W. Brad (Sherri) Ward of Pueblo West, Colorado; his brother, Bill (Jackie) Ward of Huntsville, Alabama; nieces and nephews, Nick Soltau, Matt Soltau, Melissa Ward, Jennifer Ward McCarthy, Aaron Avery, Patricia Vos, Jordan Ward, Isaac Ward, Daniel Ward, and Macaela Ward. He affectionately called his helper and friend Connie Pittenger his evil half-sister!

Contributions may be made to the Montrose Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 790, Montrose, CO, 81402 and to PACE, 2377 Robins Way, Montrose, CO, 81401.

