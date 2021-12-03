OBITUARY: Hazel Hobbs

Hazel Ruth Hobbs passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at her residence in Montrose, Colorado.
Services will be at Delta Church of the Firstborn, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 11:30 a.m.
Hazel was born on June 24, 1927, to Ollie May (McDonald) and Oscar Warren Pfister in Vici, Oklahoma. The family moved to the Delta, Colorado, area when she was 6 years old. She attended school at Fairview, Pea Green and Olathe, later on receiving her GED.
April 8, 1945, she married the love of her life, Joseph Franklin Hobbs in Delta, Colorado. They traveled from Colorado to Washington, Oregon, California and then back to Colorado.
Hazel’s chosen career was a homemaker. She was an avid gardener and everyone loved her cooking. Her hobbies were quilting, sewing, reading and collecting salt and pepper shakers. She loved to spend time with her family and is fondly remembered for her wonderful family dinners.
Hazel is survived by her son Joseph “Jody” (Marlene) Hobbs of Montrose, Colorado; daughter Ramona Brown of Lebanon, Oregon; sister Jeannie Byers of Oklahoma; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.
Hazel is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Joseph; daughters Rebecca “Becky” Cleary and Bonnie Hamit; brothers Orvil and Les Pfister; sisters Xantha “Merle May” Pfister, Pat Turner, Lois McCracken, Mabel Byers, and Arta McCracken.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
