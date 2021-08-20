Heather Christine Washington of Montrose passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at the Hope West Hospice facility in Grand Junction.
Friends and family visited often and she had her loving husband by her side. Heather died peacefully surrounded by the thoughts and prayers of so many that loved her.
She was born in Denver on June 18, 1967, to David and Carole Grove of Granby. Her childhood was spent with her family and she graduated from Middle Park High School with Panther pride.
In 1995, Heather married Paul Washington and in 1997 had a son, Zackery Paul. They lived in Tacoma, Washington, for many years amongst family and friends and then moved to Montrose in 1998.
Heather enjoyed crocheting and learning new patterns. She was always creating beautiful blankets, rugs, pillows, decorations and kitchen scrubbers for anyone and everyone. One year she crocheted little teacups as Christmas presents. Hallmark movies and cooking shows held a special place for Heather especially if family and friends would watch with her. She was a very generous and forgiving soul. Heather never held a grudge.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Carole, and two brothers, Daniel Milton and David Forrest. She is survived by her husband, Paul; son, Zackery Paul; father, David Grove; two sisters, Shani (Joe) and Kari, as well as three nieces (Grace, Lucy and Savannah) and two nephews (Cashten and Daniel).
Heather will be missed by so many that loved her.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Heather's family. A memorial service is being planned.
To plant a tree in memory of Heather Washington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
