On the morning of Nov. 29, 2022 Heather Jean Cassidy passed away suddenly in her residence in Seattle Washington at the young age of 47.

Heather was born in Montrose, Colorado, on March 18, 1975. She graduated from Montrose High School in 1993. She went on to get her cosmetology license at Votech. After doing hair for a while she decided to become HR Rep for the company Aramark. She is survived by her mother Jean Flournoy, two brothers Jason (Yvette) Cassidy and Michael (Izabela) Cassidy, two nieces Ashley Cassidy and Hania Brodzinksa, one great niece Adelina Nikolenko and numerous cousins.

