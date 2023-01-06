On the morning of Nov. 29, 2022 Heather Jean Cassidy passed away suddenly in her residence in Seattle Washington at the young age of 47.
Heather was born in Montrose, Colorado, on March 18, 1975. She graduated from Montrose High School in 1993. She went on to get her cosmetology license at Votech. After doing hair for a while she decided to become HR Rep for the company Aramark. She is survived by her mother Jean Flournoy, two brothers Jason (Yvette) Cassidy and Michael (Izabela) Cassidy, two nieces Ashley Cassidy and Hania Brodzinksa, one great niece Adelina Nikolenko and numerous cousins.
Heather loved spending time with her huge family. She was an amazing cook and was writing a cookbook at the time of her death titled Noodles & Gin. She was always the life of the party and never failed to crack funny jokes and make everyone laugh until their stomachs hurt. She will be sorely missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know her. Heather is preceded in death by her father John Patrick Cassidy. She was a true daddy's girl, and it brings some comfort knowing they are united once again.
~ Irish Blessing ~ Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal.
Celebration of life Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 3336 Wheatgrass Drive, Montrose, Colorado. Food will be served
To plant a tree in memory of Heather Cassidy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
