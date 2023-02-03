OBITUARY: Hector Lara

Hector “Tito” Lara, 96, of Olathe, Colorado, passed away on Jan. 31, 2023.

Hector, fondly known as Tito, was born to Augustine Lara and Julia Hernandez on Jan. 25, 1927, in Las Angeles, California. Hector served in the US Army 187th Paraglider division during WWII while stationed in Japan.

