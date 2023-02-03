OBITUARY: Hector Lara

Hector “Tito” Lara, 96, of Olathe, Colorado, passed away on Jan. 31, 2023.
Hector, fondly known as Tito, was born to Augustine Lara and Julia Hernandez on Jan. 25, 1927, in Las Angeles, California. Hector served in the US Army 187th Paraglider division during WWII while stationed in Japan.
His other occupations include butcher, miner, and a road construction foreman. His favorite things were fishing, yard sale-ing, antique shopping, and watching his favorite teams the Rockies, Broncos, and his hometown team the Rams. Hector was always willing to lend a helping hand building things or making pork chunks. Boxing was a big part of his life and he enjoyed teaching it to others.
Hector was preceded in death by his wife of 40-plus years, Bernice Lara. He is survived by his children Cindy, Stephanie, Mark, Julie, Sandra, Yvonne, and Glorianna,16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and multiple adopted children.
Hector lived a long and happy life surrounded by the love of friends and family. He was a devoted member of the Calvary Church and enjoyed doing activities with his church family.
Church service will be held at 1 p.m. Feb.7at Calvary Chapel of Montrose, 2201 S. Townsend Ave, Suite D, officiated by Pastor Ben Garate and followed by a burial at Grand View Cemetery in Montrose.
Favorite quote: “Ay te míro después!”
