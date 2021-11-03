OBITUARY: Helen Austin

Helen Klein Austin joined the church triumphant on Oct. 31, 2021, to see the face of God as His redeemed child. She loved to tell the story of Jesus and His love for all people. Her faith was a light for so many, even as she was in the midst of dying.
Preceding Helen in death was her husband of 56 years, Richard William Austin; together they raised four children, Susan Richard of Morrisville, North Carolina; Patti Thomas of Montrose, Colorado; Sandy Holden of Montrose, Colorado, and Bill Austin of Grand Junction, Colorado.
Helen was blessed with six grandchildren: Joseph Worthington of San Marcos, California; Amy Lambert of Franklinton, North Carolina; Thomas Worthington of Mesa, Arizona; Allen Richard of Raleigh, North Carolina; Lauren Jordan of Olathe, Colorado, and Matthew Holden of Montrose, Colorado. Helen was further blessed with five great-grandchildren with another one on the way.
Helen cherished time with her family which came in many forms including gathering for meals and holidays, fishing and camping, and creating quilts, scrapbooks, and art. Helen was a gifted artist and writer, a blessing to her family, friends, and all who knew her.
Helen’s funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1000 Pioneer Road in Delta, Colorado. Helen will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Grand View Cemetery on Sunset Mesa in Montrose, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Tiny Treasures Preschool or Redeemer Lutheran School, 1000 Pioneer Road, Delta, CO 81416, or HopeWest Hospice, 725 South 4th St., Montrose, CO 81401.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mrs. Austin’s family.
