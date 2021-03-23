OBITUARY: Helen B. Thrasher

Helen B. Thrasher
Helen B. Thrasher, 99, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, March 18 with her niece, Sherry, alongside. She celebrated her 100th birthday early with friends at the Montrose Christian Church Senior Saints March luncheon earlier in the month.
Helen was born on March 23, 1921 in Shelby, Indiana to Elmer and Ilda (Humfrey) Gardner. She spent her childhood in Indiana and Illinois. Helen met her husband, Wilber (Ty) Thrasher and after a five-year courtship, they were married on Dec. 20, 1941 in Kirkwood, Missouri. Ty preceded Helen in death on Sept. 23, 1981 in Arizona.
A highlight of Helen’s life was spending time with family and friends. She was a loving wife, aunt and devoted friend to many. Helen was an avid reader and enjoyed working crossword puzzles daily. Over the years, she and her husband traveled throughout the country. They moved from Illinois and settled in Montrose, Colorado, in 1968.
Helen was a caregiver for many children during her lifetime. She was a nursery attendant at Montrose Christian Church for several years. The family would like to thank the many friends who cared for Helen over the past several months, especially Jeanine Chinn, Pat Oliver, Carrie Freeman, Darlene Boyce and Annika Ellis. Also, thank you to the staff at HopeWest for their special care.
Helen is survived by her nieces, Sherry (Don) Krehl of DeKalb, Illinois, and Kathy Wolf of Pekin, Illinois; a sister-in-law, Jean Thrasher of Colorado Springs, Colorado; great-nephews, Tim (Barbara) Krehl and Jeff Krehl; great-great-nephew, Alex Krehl; and great-great-nieces, Gracie Krehl and Cheyenne Krehl.
A graveside memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at the Valley Lawns Cemetery with Pastor Spence Powers officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest Hospice, 725 S. 4th St, Montrose, CO 81401; 970-240-7734.
