Helen J. Moon
October 29, 1926 - July 8, 2020
Helen J. Moon, 93, passed away at home with her children by her side on July 8, 2020.
She was born at home at Old Dallas in Ridgway, Colorado, on Oct. 29, 1926 to Raymond L. and Edith (Perotti) Lowery. She was raised on the Old Dallas Creek Homestead, where the now Ridgway State Park sits at the mouth of Dallas Creek and the Uncompahgre River. She attended Old Dallas and Ridgway schools, graduating in 1944. Upon graduation, she worked at the hospital in Ouray for Dr. Bates. Helen’s passion was to take care of people. She carried that passion with her throughout her entire life, always putting others first.
On June 26, 1945, she married Harry L. Moon, and to that union brought Nita, Wanda, Raymond, Kathryn, Kathleen and Beverly into the world. She lost her three girls, Nita, Wanda and Kathleen at birth.
She was a homemaker and Harry drove coal and log trucks. When Harry became ill, she worked at Montrose Memorial Hospital as a nurse’s aide for more than 30 years, The Black Canyon Restaurant as a cook, and Valley Manor Care Center as a nurse. When Harry passed away, she was left to raise three teenagers by herself. She worked all three jobs — every day — most of the time with only an hour or two to rest. She never asked for a handout and never knew the word “NO” — not to her children or anyone. Her whole life revolved around work and taking care of her children and later her grandchildren.
She loved her mother dearly, who lived to be 104 years old. And when she had an hour or two — sometimes twice a week, she would drive to Ridgway to take her groceries and take care of all her needs.
She would always make the picnic lunch for Labor Day in Ridgway and feed 50-plus people, always making her famous chocolate sheet cake. She loved making Christmas candy (fudge, peanut butter balls and toffee) and sharing it with her kids, family and friends. Her gift of giving to others was never ending. She crocheted blankets for all her children and most of her grandchildren. She loved working on the OB ward at the hospital — every child born was cared for as if it were her own. People were always stopping her and saying you helped deliver my babies! There were a lot!
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; daughters, Nita, Wanda and Kathleen; parents, Raymond and Edith, brother and sister-in-law, Lester and Delphane Lowery; brother, Billy Lowery; grandparents and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is survived by her children, Ray Moon; Kathy and David Roberts; Bev and Paul Castle; siblings, Wanda Weaver (George Kenady); Rayvonne and John Cobb; Robert and Toni Lowery; nine grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
Helen might have been small in stature but was mighty in the eyes of all who knew her. She showed her kids and family unconditional LOVE every day. We have all been blessed to have known such a wonderful, caring and giving little woman. We love and miss you so very much.
A service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, at Grace Community Church, 16731 Woodgate Road, Montrose, Colorado, with interment at Grand View Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Crippen Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HopeWest Hospice & Palliative Care, 725 S. 4th, Montrose, CO 81401.
