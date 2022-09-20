OBITUARY: Helen 'Jean' Davis

(Helen) Jean Davis passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sept. 13, 2022. Born in Greeley, Colorado, in 1923, she enjoyed sharing her family legacy, starting with her grandfather Bent Fine who started the Greeley Coca Cola Bottling works, and her other grandfather, who while Greeley Parks commissioner oversaw Island Grove and other city parks. Her father Arval Berry started the Longmont airport. Other family pioneers Loomillers in Longmont and Troutmans in Fort Collins with streets and parks named after them.
She spent most of her life in Colorado, beginning her career in Boulder at Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education (WICHE) as project secretary to the director of nursing. Later she became the administrative secretary at the Geological Society of America coordinating meetings all over the USA and overseeing grants for geologist books and publications.
After she retired she was elected I.O.O.F. State Grand Matriarch 2002-2003. This led to her appointment as vice president on board at the Hildenbrand Care Center in Cañon City, one of the nation’s top retirement centers.
She is survived by three children, Carol Gueck and Kenneth Ray Davis of Montrose and Randall Allen Cragg of Benton, Arkansas. She has six grandchildren, Callie Casias and Marissa Davis of Montrose; Mark Gueck of Haxtun, Colorado, and Brian Gueck of Franklin, Texas; Tanya Sams of Sunster, South Carolina and Heather Kindy of Lonsdale, Arkansas.
Burial will be in Longmont Foothills Cemetery. No plans for a memorial service have been made at this time.
