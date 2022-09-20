OBITUARY: Helen 'Jean' Davis

Helen ‘Jean’ Davis

(Helen) Jean Davis passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sept. 13, 2022. Born in Greeley, Colorado, in 1923, she enjoyed sharing her family legacy, starting with her grandfather Bent Fine who started the Greeley Coca Cola Bottling works, and her other grandfather, who while Greeley Parks commissioner oversaw Island Grove and other city parks. Her father Arval Berry started the Longmont airport. Other family pioneers Loomillers in Longmont and Troutmans in Fort Collins with streets and parks named after them.

