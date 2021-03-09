OBITUARY: Henrietta Thompson

Henrietta Thompson
Henrietta Thompson left this world on March 4, 2021 to be with the Lord and her husband of 73 years, Wayne Thompson. She was 97 years old.
Born in Knox County, Kentucky on May 28, 1923, the farming family settled in the Marceline, Missouri area where she met Walter Wayne Thompson Jr. and the two were married in Quincy, Massachusetts on Jan. 16, 1943. Their union produced five children: Rebecca (Dan) Best of Wilmington, North Carolina; Patricia (Kim) Livensparger of Goleta, California; Larry Thompson of Tucson, Arizona; Sherry (Dan) Trujillo of Montrose, Colorado and Cindy (Rick) Ditch of Columbus, Ohio.
Henrietta ministered beside her pastor husband for 50 years. She enjoyed teaching children’s Sunday School classes, gardening and canning the fruits and vegetables she grew. As the seventh of eight children, she was the last of her line. Henrietta was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, and a grandson, Jeff.
She is survived by all five of her children; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren (with another on the way).
A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 12, at Rosemont Baptist Church, 1598 E. Niagara Road, followed by a committal service at Grand View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to HopeWest Hospice, 725 S. 4th Street, Montrose, CO 81401.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
