OBITUARY: Henry Richard 'Rich' Smith Jr.

Henry Richard ‘Rich’ Smith Jr.
Harry Richard “Rich” Smith Jr. passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 due to complications from diabetic surgery. He was residing at Lending Hand Assisted Living/Adult Care Home in Mesa, Arizona. He was 78 years old.
Rich was born Dec. 16, 1942, in Rahway, New Jersey to Mr. and Mrs. Harry Smith Sr. He was their only child. When he was 10 years old his mother died. In his childhood and all through his life, Rich loved trains. His father allowed him to take several train trips with his friends throughout the East Coast. He took one train trip to Colorado which was one of his favorite areas in the country. He loved to draw and to photograph steam engines.
Rich graduated from Woodbridge High School in New Jersey. His first job after high school was working for the Metro railroad in New York City, under where the Twin Towers were later built. He then learned to weld and worked as a welder before becoming a metallurgist. He then switched jobs, bought a tractor trailer, and drove his truck for several years. He often said that his favorite job was driving a truck.
Rich married Eileen Berry after high school and they had four children: Richard, Daniel, Thomas, and Karla. The marriage ended in divorce after 15 years. Later Rich moved to Montrose, Colorado. He married Patricia Hoehn Gaulke on Nov. 29, 1986. She was an elementary teacher, an elementary music teacher and a piano teacher. They lost one infant child at his birth in July of 1989.
In the Montrose area, Rich worked as a welder, a truck driver, and then worked for Galiso, Inc. before starting his machining business named Specialty Services, LLC. Rich and Patty (Pat) lived in and worked in Montrose for all 30 years of their marriage. They built a log house which Rich designed, and they lived there for 20 years. They loved to travel across the country. Their favorite trip was a cruise to Alaska. They both enjoyed camping and jeeping with friends and family members.
Rich is survived by his ex-wife Pat (divorced in December of 2016); his son Richie, son Dan and wife Jen (Phoenix, Arizona) and his daughter Karla (Pennsville, New Jersey). He is also survived by his grandchildren Vanessa, Jessi, Melissa, Samantha, Jamie, Buddy, Deanna, and Emily. He is survived by other friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son Tom.
A small memorial service will be held at Crippin Funeral Home at 3 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021.
