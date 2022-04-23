OBITUARY: Hilario 'Joe' A. Martinez

Hilario “Joe” A. Martinez, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, peacefully at home accompanied by his family in Montrose, Colorado. He was 93.
Rosary will be held on Friday, April 29, at Crippin Funeral home from 5 — 7 p.m.with viewing. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with final resting place at Cedar Creek cemetery.
Hilario was born on June 16, 1928, to Alcadio and Maria Luz Martinez in Park View, New Mexico. He moved to Montrose when he was 5 and attended the grade schools until the 7th grade, then went to work to help support the family. On Dec. 3, 1952, he was drafted into the Army with the 45th Infantry and served overseas in the Korean War. He was transferred to the Army Reserve for eight years in 1954. He received the Republic of Korea, Good Conduct, National Defense, Korean and United Nation Service Medals. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, and an usher at St. Mary’s Catholic church for many years.
On Nov. 25,, 1954, he married Elma Martinez (Garcia) and they enjoyed 67 years together. Elma survives him along with his eight kids; Tom (Vicki), Grand Junction; Regina Chayer, Montrose; Ricky (Nina), Grand Junction; Ann Clay, CA; Nancy (Don) Smith, Florida; Hope Seegobin, Michigan; Daniel (Katy), Dubai; and Marylou (Clee) Jones, Grand Junction. He also has 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Hilario’s occupation was a farmer since a young age, and then worked at the sawmill until his retirement in 1990. He loved his vegetable and flower garden, feeding his cats, and telling his Korean war stories.
Hilario is preceded in death by his parents; his two half-sisters Alice Paiz and Lucy Sanchez; son-in-law Sherlock Seegobin and grandson Christopher Martinez.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the Hope West nurses, Melissa, Maryann, Wendy, Rosie, Jim, and Kim, Dr. Emmons Team and to First Light staff. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope West., 725 S. 4th St. Montrose, CO 81401.
