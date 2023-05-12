OBITUARY: Hiram Miller

Hiram H. Miller Jr. was born on July 2, 1936 in Holt, Michigan. His parents, Hiram Sr. and Mildred, owned a grocery store in Lansing, Michigan, where he worked as a meat cutter when he was a teenager. He graduated from Eastern High School in Lansing in 1954 and shortly after graduation, he joined the Army. He spent the next four years in Germany as a helicopter mechanic before being honorably discharged in 1958.

Shortly after leaving the service, he began working at General Motors in Lansing. Starting on the line, he eventually worked his way up to team coordinator before he retired with 30 years of service. In the year 2000, he moved to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he spent the next 15 years with his sons close by. He left Michigan in 2016 to move to Colorado, to be close to his daughter.

To plant a tree in memory of Hiram Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?