OBITUARY: Hiram Miller

Hiram H. Miller Jr. was born on July 2, 1936 in Holt, Michigan. His parents, Hiram Sr. and Mildred, owned a grocery store in Lansing, Michigan, where he worked as a meat cutter when he was a teenager. He graduated from Eastern High School in Lansing in 1954 and shortly after graduation, he joined the Army. He spent the next four years in Germany as a helicopter mechanic before being honorably discharged in 1958.
Shortly after leaving the service, he began working at General Motors in Lansing. Starting on the line, he eventually worked his way up to team coordinator before he retired with 30 years of service. In the year 2000, he moved to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he spent the next 15 years with his sons close by. He left Michigan in 2016 to move to Colorado, to be close to his daughter.
He passed away on May 7, 2023, in Olathe, Colorado, at the age of 86. He is survived by his children, Tammie Valdez, Hiram Miller III, and Joseph Miller, as well as his grandchildren, Willace, David, H. Michael, Daniel, Norena, Brandon, Elijah, Joseph, Austin, Shantel, Nadia, Jayden, Alayna, Alyssa, and Mia, along with 15 great-grandchildren.
It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to our dad. He was an exceptional father who always put his family first. Growing up, some of our fondest memories were the times spent with him.
He loved taking us out to eat at our favorite restaurant, where he would always order his favorite meal. We would laugh and share stories over plates of delicious food.
Dad was also an avid outdoorsman, and he loved taking us camping and fishing. He showed us how to appreciate the beauty of nature and taught us how to catch our first fish. Watching us play soccer and taekwondo was one of his favorite pastimes. He was our biggest supporter, cheering us on from the sidelines, and never missed a game or tournament.
Dad also loved playing computer games with us children. He would play with us and would always make sure we had fun while doing it.
Dad was a loving, caring, and kind-hearted man who touched the lives of everyone he met. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on through the memories we shared with him.
Rest in peace, Dad. We love you always.
To plant a tree in memory of Hiram Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
