OBITUARY: Holly Marie Sepulveda-Martinez

Holly Marie Sepulveda-Martinez
Heaven gained a beautiful and loving soul, Holly Marie Sepulveda-Martinez, born July 6, 1979, to Dina Duarte and John Sepulveda in Santa Rosa, California. Holly Passed away on June 8, 2021, in Montrose, Colorado.
She is survived by her husband Robert Martinez and her five children: Ronnie McCullough, Frankie Mullins (Richard Mullins), Breiah Martinez, Tymbrah-Jo Edmunson and Jesse Trujillo; her mom and dad, Dina Duarte-Vialpando and Margarito Vialpando; her dad John Sepulveda; her four siblings: Melisa Sepulveda, Dominique Martinez, Vanessa Sharkey and Joe Vialpando; her four and a half grandchildren: Amiyah, Alaynah, Addison, Ashtyn and one on the way, as well as many nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Holly’s joy in her life was her family. She loved to take last-minute trips to anywhere. She loved to just jump in the car and see where the road took them. No matter the destination she made it a memory full of fun and excitement. Holly was always on the go and loved every minute of it, whether it going on a Wal-Mart run or taking care of her clients.
Oh, how she loved taking care of people. It was her passion to be a nurse and she was a darn good one. She loved to watch her grandbabies grow and make them smile. She was always so loving and caring to anyone she met. She cared so much for people and would help them in any way she could. She never showed her struggles or pain; you would have never known she was a twice cancer survivor; she never let it get the best of her. She always had a smile that would just light up the room. Holly will be missed by many, as she has made an imprint on everyone’s heart.
A viewing for Holly is scheduled from 4 — 6 p.m. June 15, 2021, at the Crippin Funeral Home Chapel (802 E. Main St.). Her service will be held at 10 a.m. June 16, 2021, at the Crippin Funeral Home. Following the service, a celebration of life will be held at Grace Community Church, 16731 Woodgate Road.
