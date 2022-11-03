OBITUARY: Howard Henry Hammond

Howard Henry Hatmmond
Howard Henry Hammond, 81, was born May 24, 1941 in Paonia, Colorado, to Norman and Harriet (Stewart) Hammond. He passed away Oct. 28, 2022, at the family home in Montrose, Colorado, with his family by his side.
Howard Henry Hatmmond
Howard Henry Hammond, 81, was born May 24, 1941 in Paonia, Colorado, to Norman and Harriet (Stewart) Hammond. He passed away Oct. 28, 2022, at the family home in Montrose, Colorado, with his family by his side.
Howard was raised on the family ranch in Crawford, Colorado, and graduated from Crawford High School in 1960. He spent his life in construction. He worked on the Paonia dam, uranium mining, coal mining and truck driving. He learned carpentry from his father and built many homes in the Roaring Fork Valley and Aspen area.
In 1974 he married Benita Bishop Latham, and they raised four children. He is survived by his wife of 48 years; sons Wesley Hammond (Shannon) of Yampa, Colorado; Donald Latham (Tammee) of Ridgway, Colorado; daughters Cherlynn Nye (Delbert) of El Jebel, Colorado and Deborah Flowers (Bill) of Pueblo, Colorado. He is also survived by his brother Daniel Hammond (Becky) of Grand Junction, Colorado; seven grandchildren including Chad Hammond, Kendell Hammond Redmond, Jason Nye, Nancy Evenden, Will Latham, Wade Latham, Waylon Flowers, and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two grandsons, Garrett Flowers and Justin Nye.
Howard was also blessed with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
He spent many enjoyable hours sharing his love of hunting, fishing and camping with his children.
The family would like to thank Professional Case Management and HopeWest Palliative Care for their excellent care.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at The Circle 3 Cowboy Church located at 62885 LaSalle Road, Montrose, Colorado, with lunch to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to HopeWest Palliative Care at 725 S. 4th St., Montrose, CO 81401. Crippin Funeral Home assisted the family.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.