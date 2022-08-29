OBITUARY: Hugo 'Bill' Frigetto

Hugo ‘Bill’ Frigetto
Hugo “Bill” Frigetto wanted so badly to live to be 90 years old and he made it! Bill passed away in the early morning hours on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
Bill was born on June 18, 1932, in Sterling, Colorado. He was very proud of his Italian descent. Bill moved to Montrose when he was 3 with his family after his dad Louie was recruited from Holly Sugar Company to grow sugar beets. He graduated from Montrose High School in 1950 and always loved being a Montrose Indian. His family farmed in Riverside when he was growing up. Shortly after graduation, Bill decided to spread his wings and move to Chicago to work at the Ford Company and build vehicles.
Upon returning to Montrose, he started farming and ranching with his two brothers buying land on Spring Creek Mesa where he still resided. He raised cattle, corn, outstanding lettuce, broccoli, onions, beets, Coors barley, hay and alfalfa. He farmed with his son William from the time William was 5 years old. Bill loved his life on the farm and ranch and always believed that if you love your job you will never work a day in your life. He loved his life and always said he would have never done anything different.
During his early farming days he met the love of his life, Florence. Bill and Florence married on July 18, 1959, and were married 63 wonderful years when he passed away in August. Florence always got a kiss first thing in the morning and off Bill went to the coffee shop six days a week at 5:30 a.m. with his “coffee shop buddies.”
The people there were “his people” and he got the “scoop” every morning and shared it with Florence at breakfast.
Bill worked hard and took so much pride in his farm and ranch, winning many awards throughout his career. Bill and his brother were the top sugar beet growers and made it to the 1,000-pound sugar club in Colorado in 1972 in Denver. In 1982 the brothers were awarded top onion growers with 600 sacks of onions per acre. In 1985 the brothers were honored with the Conservation Farmer of the Year Award. In 1986 they won the outstanding farmer award also in Denver. Bill raised steers and hauled cattle to the high country. He also belonged to the Montrose Potato Growers Board, winning several trips around the country and belonged to the Cattlemen.
As the years went by, Bill was always actively involved with his kids and grandkids’ extra curricular activities and most recently his great grandchildren. He won more awards such as the 4-H parent of the year, honorary chapter dad for FFA, and outstanding farmer of the year along with his wife Florence, son William, and grandkids Derek, Jessica, and Troy Frigetto from the Montrose County Fair just last year. Bill also was a lifetime member of the Montrose Elks Club. He belonged to Saint Mary’s Catholic Church and loved his faith. Bill loved the 4-H program, helping his grandkids every year with their steer projects. Adriana and Andrea always said that grandpa made them refeed their steers many times and did not allow them to “cheat” on feeding their animals.
As the years went by and Bill retired, Bill and Florence took the entire family to Hawaii and a Disney cruise to the Bahamas. As Donna said, imagine the “Montrose hicks” hitting the big cities. The memories that were made there are priceless. Bill and Florence continued to travel going to Holland, Alaska, Germany, Canada, lots of trips to Cortez, Black Hawk and Branson.
Steve Flowers loved hanging with Bill in Cortez gambling, but most importantly eating way too many crab legs at the casino! Also, Bill and Florence traveled a lot to the kids, grandkids and great grandkids’ sporting events. They never missed a game of any of the kids and were noted for having their fold up chair ready in their car all the time.
Bill traveled about 100 miles per day in his buggy when he retired to check out all the farmers and what they were doing around the valley. That was his favorite pastime and people already miss seeing him driving around the neighborhood.
Bill was loved and known for his good nature and loving attitude. Florence always joked that Bill kissed all the women he knew. Bill loved people and loved hard. Until the very end of Bill’s life he still winked and kissed his family. The most rewarding aspect of Bill’s life was being with his family and friends. During his younger years, Bill loved going to the dances to see his friends and dance with Florence to “Cab Driver.”
He loved his family so much and seemed to back them up even if they were wrong, especially when it came to Derek, Andrea, Troy and Adriana. Bill loved his people and he always was on their side. He was a very strong-minded and strong-willed man. He would have procedures in the hospital, get up, and walk down the hall to prove it was OK for him to go home. Nothing held him back. His idea in life was to keep trying and never ever give up. Until the very end Bill fought the fight and never gave it up.
Bill taught the kids and grandkids so much. Derek, Andrea, Troy and Adriana have said a million times how much they learned from their Papa, one of which is how to love your family. They said they were forever blessed to have had him for so many years and be so close to him.
Donna said “My dad didn’t tell me how to live: he lived and let me watch him do it.” Bill and Florence, William, Donna and Steve were raised by the best and were taught how to have respect, work hard, love hard and most importantly never quit. Bill was also blessed with an amazing son-in-law Steve Flowers who was known as the “travel guide” when traveling to all the sporting events and who helped him unconditionally until the very end also.
Bill would say what a great life he lived and we believe he did too. Bill and Florence were considered one; they were soulmates. Bill leaves a legacy behind: the most loving, caring, best dad, best husband, best Papa, best Great Papa, best Uncle, best brother in law, and friend anyone could ever ask for.
He was so grateful for all the help he had toward the end of his life. Florence, William, Donna, Steve, Derek, Jessica, Kree, Jayden, Andrea, Troy, Adriana, Charlene and Frank, you have no idea what a difference you made to this amazing man. The unconditional love shown by these people was unreal.
We all know Bill crossed into the gates of heaven and is no longer suffering. Praying you are farming the beautiful farm grounds and shooting the instructions for the day!
Hugo (Bill) Frigetto is survived by his beautiful wife Florence; son William; daughter Donna; son-in-law Steve Flowers; grandchildren Troy, Derek and Jessica Frigetto; Andrea and Adriana Flowers, great-grandchildren Kree and Jayden Frigetto, Aubrey and Brentley Frigetto; brother Gedo and Beulah Frigetto; brothers-in-law Clarence, Clifford, and David Watson of California.
Bill was preceded in death by his siblings, Pete, Nora, Agnes, Deno; his parents Louie and Maria Frigetto; also Lloyd and Jackie Watson and Jaye and Kathryn Bruce.
Bill is also survived by many special nieces and nephews who played a very important role in his life.
The rosary and celebration of Bill’s life will be at the Crippin Funeral Home at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 1. The mass will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, followed by the burial at Grand View Cemetery and then a luncheon (which we invite everyone to attend) immediately following at noon at the Montrose Elks Club.
Because red was Bill’s favorite color, please wear red to the Mass to celebrate Bill if you’d like. In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to the local 4-H organization. Please make checks payable to Montrose Extension Fund at 1001 N. Second St., Montrose, CO 81401. Please note on the check that the donation is for the Bill Frigetto Memorial fund.