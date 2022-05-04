OBITUARY: In loving memory of Lori Ann (Goodson) Parsons; July 6, 1962 - April 27, 2022

In loving memory: Lori Ann (Goodson) Parsons July 6, 1962 — April 27, 2022
Lori Ann (Goodson) Parson passed away on April 27, 2022, after a courageous and hard-fought cancer battle. She never wavered in her strength and determination to the end.
She will be lovingly remembered by her love and lifetime partner Norman Parsons, who was determined to provide the best care and support throughout her illness, always by her side. The much-loved daughter of Jerry and DeAn Goodson of Montrose, Best Sister in the World to Stephanie Klemp (Todd) of Deerfield, Illinois. and favorite and treasured aunt to Jack Klemp (Bismarck, North Dakota) and Samuel Klemp (Milwaukee, Wisconsin). Three sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Proud pet owner, especially to Raisin and Ruth, and her birds. Best friend to Annie Trujillo and many others.
Lori was born in Emporia, Kansans, on July 6, 1962. She moved with her parents to Wichita, Kansans, and then with the family to Montrose, Colorado. A graduate of Montrose High School in 1980, she attended Mesa State College.
Lori was a long-time employee of the Red Barn Restaurant, where she was known for her great service and made many lasting friendships. She ended an extensive career with Montrose County Health and Human Services. Her excellent work procedures advanced the processing of benefit applications as a training tool for Health and Human Service agencies throughout the United States. She was a dedicated and extremely hard worker making sure those in need received benefits.
Lori’s laugh and love of all things pink and lacy will always be remembered and will bring comfort to those who knew her. She loved golf, especially the 9th hole, where the pace of her game picked up. She was an avid gardener, crafter and according to Norm, an overwhelming collector.
For those of us fortunate to have her in our lives, we are forever grateful. Services were private per Lori’s wish.
