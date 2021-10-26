An honorary military burial for Victor Joe Alires Jr. of San Tan Valley, Arizona, who passed away on Oct. 3, 2021 will be held on Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024.
Born Sept. 30, 1947 in Center, Colorado, Victor was the son of Victor Sr. and Sofia (Chavez) Alires. Both parents are deceased. He is survived by his wife Joy Alires; three brothers and a sister, Daniel, Jose, and Tomas all of Mesa, Arizona. His sister Patsy Dwire lives in Pennsylvania.
He is also survived by three daughters and one son and 17 grandchildren; Kenny Kitsmiller lives in Arizona; Bernadette Baker, Misty Alires Gallegos both live in Delta, Colorado, and Tasha Salvador lives in Montrose, Colorado.
Victor proudly served in the Army based in Ft. Bliss, Texas. During his tour, he was assigned as a heavy duty mechanic in the motor pool.
Before moving to Arizona, Victor lived in Montrose, Colorado, where he was employed by the Office Rural Legal Services. He served on the MADA board. Victor was president of the North Housing Corporation and was instrumental in building the Anciano Towers. He served on several other organizations that helped citizens of both Montrose County and the City of Montrose.
For several years, Victor was part owner of a small construction business. He later retired.
During his retirement, he helped his community in repairing whatever they needed. He did this without asking for anything. His reward was to be a friend, and to receive a heartfelt smile and a thank you.