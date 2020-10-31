OBITUARY: Irene (Lovik) Mallory

Irene (Lovik) Mallory
Irene Marie (Lovik) Mallory was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Oct. 27, 2020. Irene’s life began on Halloween, 1926, in rural Applegate, Michigan, as one of five siblings.
During her nearly 94 years, she was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, businesswoman, and adventurer, and lived her life guided by The Bible and the United States Constitution. Irene was an alpine ski instructor/coach during the advent of Arapahoe Basin Ski Area in the 1950s-1960s. During the economically-depressed 1980s in Flint, Michigan, she was recognized as a top performer in real estate sales. From 1986 through 2003 she charter-co-captained the ocean-going sloop “Sundance” with her husband, Wayne, from the U.S. Virgin Islands to South America and many landfalls in between. Irene was then a Montrose resident for the remaining years of her life.
She derived great enjoyment from her family, especially her grandchildren’s activities, and even while being shut in by the COVID mandates, maintained a very cheerful attitude, and cherished the nightly devotions and bedtime prayers she shared with her beloved daughter by phone. Irene was also thrilled to have recently cast her ballot in the very important upcoming presidential election.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; and is survived by her daughter, Tamara (Joe) Stucky of Montrose; grandchildren, Ian Stucky of Ellensburg, Washington, Erik Stucky of Nashville, Tennessee, Emily (Josh) Padley of Lakewood, Colorado, and Eben Stucky of Montrose.
