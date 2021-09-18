OBITUARY: Irma Hofmann

Irma Marie Hofmann was born in Yampa, Colorado, on Dec, 8, 1933, the youngest child of James C. Wilson and Sarah Gertrude Bratton, and passed away on Aug. 11, 2021 in Montrose, Colorado, at the age of 87.
Irma was a political activist, feminist, gadfly, teacher, part-time college instructor, and an amazing mother & grandmother. She went to Western State College in 1951 for three years. In 1954 she taught at a small school in Burns Hole and in 1955 she taught at Montrose Junior High. It was in Montrose where she met Bill Hofmann. They were married in 1956 and soon after purchased a ranch home to raise their family.
Irma was always involved in her community and her seven children’s education and loved researching her genealogy. In 1977 she went back to Western State earning a B.A. in English. Irma, with her family, moved to Durango, Colorado, in 1979 staying almost 30 years. She substitute-taught, was a part-time Fort Lewis College instructor, worked in a print shop and started her own business.
She fought for women’s rights, the ERA, women’s education, and against spousal abuse. She was passionately involved with the Colorado Democrats, Women’s Resource Center and the Southwest Safe house. She was honored numerous times for her community improvement efforts. She moved back to Montrose in 2006 and continued to serve her community for a second time.
Irma loved being with her children and their families. Her loving, dedication and astuteness helped make her family kind, thoughtful and functional to the end of her days. She made Colorado a better place to live. She was an extremely beautiful person who is cherished by many and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by six of her children: Maureen (Ken) Holman, Paul (Maureen) Hofmann, Kathleen (David) Peterson, Chris Hofmann, David Hofmann, and Carol (Michael) Carroll; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and son-in-law Ralph Jones. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, one brother; ex-husband William Hofmann; her daughter Ann Jones; granddaughter Hannah Hofmann; great-granddaughter Eliana Herrera.
