OBITUARY: Irving 'Ike' Keith Berry

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, Ike Berry’s prayer to go home was answered. He died peacefully at home near his loving wife Gail.

On Jan. 18, 1932, Ike was born at home to Charles and Nina Berry in Cimarron, Colorado. He grew up on the family ranch riding horses, sledding down Cerro Summit, and playing practical jokes as opportunities arose. Later in life Ike could be found at the Cimarron Cemetery weeding and making improvements. It was important to him for the world to know whom and what made Cimarron the beautiful place it is.

