OBITUARY: Isidoro 'Izzy' Ulibarri

Isidoro (Izzy) Ulibarri, 81 of Montrose, Colorado, passed away at home surrounded by family.
Isidoro was born July 2, 1941, in La Puente, New Mexico to Cecilia Ulibarri and Federico Maestas. He spent his childhood in Chama, New Mexico, finally settling in Montrose, Colorado. Early in his career he was a sheep herder, later in life he was employed in the lumber industry in various positions. He was a hard worker and always contributed to making his community a better place.
His greatest joy was being surrounded by family and friends. He enjoyed dining out throughout Montrose; Denny’s being his absolute favorite. He was beloved by all he encountered.
He married Nancy Nichols who preceded him in death in 2021.
He is survived by his brother Richard (Connie) Ulibarri and sisters Joann (Leroy), Olivia (Carlos), and Maxine; his son Fredrico; stepchildren Tiffin and Sandor; stepgrandchildren and great step-granddaughter; nieces and nephews Richard, Tina, Sally, Cecilia, Anthony, Roberta, Leslie, Robert, Annie, Kathy, Donna, and Corey, as well as many great-grand nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother Cecilia Ulibarri and father Federico Maestas; his daughter Consuelo Ulibarri; sisters: Bernie, Rosie, and Teofilia, and brothers Miguel and Remijo Ulibarri.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. April 14 at Valley Lawn Cemetery.
