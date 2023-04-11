OBITUARY: Isidoro 'Izzy' Ulibarri

Isidoro (Izzy) Ulibarri, 81 of Montrose, Colorado, passed away at home surrounded by family.

Isidoro was born July 2, 1941, in La Puente, New Mexico to Cecilia Ulibarri and Federico Maestas. He spent his childhood in Chama, New Mexico, finally settling in Montrose, Colorado. Early in his career he was a sheep herder, later in life he was employed in the lumber industry in various positions. He was a hard worker and always contributed to making his community a better place.

To plant a tree in memory of Isidoro Ulibarri as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?