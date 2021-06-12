OBITUARY: Jack Benny 'PapaJack' Hitt; July 18, 1938 - July 14, 2020
Jack Benny ‘PapaJack’ Hitt

July 18, 1938 — July 14, 2020

A celebration of life for Jack Benny “PapaJack” Hitt is planned.

Please join us for some homemade ice cream, honey buns and sharing of stories from 2 — 5 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 12867 6100 Road, Montrose, CO, 81403.

To plant a tree in memory of Jack Hitt; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

