OBITUARY: Jack Dale Dunivan

Jack Dale Dunivan
Jack Dale Dunivan of Ridgway, Colorado, passed away March 5, 2021, at Montrose Memorial Hospital in Montrose, Colorado.
Jack is survived by two sons, Jack Jr. of Nevada and Kerry and his wife Karen of Ridgway Colorado; and three grandchildren, Erin Dunivan, Kristin Muldoon and Patrick Dunivan.
Born Sept. 15, 1925 in Perrysville, Indiana, he was the son of Otis and Bessie Dunivan. He had five brothers and two sisters, Robert, Russell, Roland, Ernie, James, Elanor and Merna.
Jack grew up in Perrysville, Indiana, and moved to northwest Indiana with his family as a teenager to work in the steel industry. He built tanks during WWII and became an electrician while working at Inland Steel.
He was married on July 5, 1947, to Doris Martin and they lived in Illinois and Indiana before moving to Montrose, Colorado, in 2004. Doris passed away in 2018.
Jack was a proud member of the Masons, represented the Shriners over the years and retired from the IBEW in 1987 where he was a project manager, estimator, an electrical engineer and became VP of an electrical corporation located in NW Indiana. Early in his electrical career he also taught incoming electrical apprentices at the JATC in Hammond Indiana.
He hunted and fished all over the U.S. and Canada, enjoyed photography and welcomed any challenge.
The Dunivan family would like to extend their thanks to the VOA Homestead where Jack and Doris lived for several years and thank the staff who looked after them with great care. We would also like to thank Montrose Memorial Hospital and HopeWest for their loving attention during his last days of his life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.