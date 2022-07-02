Jack Lee Northrup passed away at his home in Eckert, Colorado, on June 22, 2022, at the age of 65. He was born on Aug. 9, 1956, in Alturas, California, to Jack and Betty Northrup and lived with his brothers Rick and Lonnie, and sister Rebecca. He spent his childhood hunting, fishing and playing baseball.
Jack graduated from Alturas High School and cherished his time living with the Harris family in Burney, California. He later moved to Colorado where he met and married Georgia Pridy in 1977. They welcomed son Jack (Little Jack) in 1979 and daughter Laci in 1982 to their family.
Jack then started his business, Timber Ridge Construction, where he worked with his brother Lonnie building homes and pouring concrete. His son Jack soon followed in his footsteps, devoting himself to the family business until health problems prohibited them from continuing on.
An avid outdoorsman, Jack enjoyed spending his time hunting (particularly for elk), fishing, four-wheeling, and getting firewood. He most enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially his five grandchildren.
Jack was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Northrup and father, Jack Northrup. He is survived by son, Jack (Cindy) Northrup; daughter, Laci (Bill) Scharf; brother Rick Northrup; brother Lonnie (Karen) Northrup, and sister Rebecca (Rod) Owens; grandchildren Cyrus and Hank Northrup; Cade, Dalton and Josie Scharf, as well as by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other family, and many dear friends. He will be missed.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. July 8, 2022, at Delta First Baptist Church, where he was a member. Pastor James Conley will preside over the service. There will be a reception immediately following the service.
