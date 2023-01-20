Jackie A. Townsend passed away peacefully with family by her side on Jan. 16, 2023, at Elk Ridge Health Center. Jackie, age 94, was a lifelong resident of Montrose.

Jackie loved being a wife, mother, and gramma who was full of humor and sass. To know her was to love her.

To plant a tree in memory of Jackie Townsend as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

