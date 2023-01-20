Jackie A. Townsend passed away peacefully with family by her side on Jan. 16, 2023, at Elk Ridge Health Center. Jackie, age 94, was a lifelong resident of Montrose.
Jackie loved being a wife, mother, and gramma who was full of humor and sass. To know her was to love her.
Jackie is survived by her daughter Sandy (Paul) Cross, son George (Beverly) Townsend; grandchildren Bobbi (Tom) Weber, Monique (David) Salido, and Carri Thompson; great-grandchildren Tyler, Heather (Justin), Anthony, Brandy, Ryan, and Reese; great-great grandchildren Deegan and Aurora. Barbara Townsend, Rick Thompson, and Jessica Silva who, along with several nieces and nephews, were also honored to share Jackie’s life.
Jackie was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, George W. Townsend, brother Vern Ormsby Jr. and grandson Joe Silva.
Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date.
Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family; 970-249-2121.
To plant a tree in memory of Jackie Townsend as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
