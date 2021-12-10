OBITUARY: Jacquline Lee Carriere

Jacquline Lee Carriere
Jacquline Lee Carriere, a.k.a. Aunt Jackie / Auntie / Telluride, went home to be with our Dear Heavenly Father and loved ones, in the early morning of Dec. 6, 2021 at Valley Manor Care Center. Born in Telluride, Colorado, on Nov. 14, 1940, to Charles (Chic) Carriere and Martha Rucker Carriere. She was born and raised in Telluride Colorado. She was always so happy to say she graduated from Telluride High School when Telluride was cool. Later in life she moved to Montrose with her grandmother Edith Rucker and mother.
She became a client/employee for Community Options in January 1997 and was with them through June 2017. She made great friends while there — Opal, Anna, Brittany, Mary O., Mary H. and many others too many to name. She loved and was loved by all who knew her. While at Community Options she spent many years working with Bill at the Daily Press folding flyers, stuffing envelopes, and also at Second Impressions Thrift Store. She was always striving to be the fastest to get her tasks completed and to outdo her time records in all she did. She would brag to anyone who’d listen and had the awards on her walls to show, she could out-fold anyone whether it was flyers, papers, or clothes. From July 2017 to up until her death she was a participant of P.A.C.E. She always told us she still had work to do. We’d ask what’s the work today, and she’d say “BINGO,” and we’d all laugh together.
Aunt Jackie / Telluride, as Rick called her (she always called him Denver), was so precious to all of us. She was such a fun-loving, funny, ornery, bingo playing, Crazy 8s and hi-low card game shark, always up for playing any game, puzzle making, crafting, stuffed animal claw grabbing queen, travel partner, sleepover buddy, confidante, animal loving, very huge piece of our hearts.
I made a promise to Ma Sandy to take care of Aunt Jackie before she passed. It has been a true privilege caring for her over the past few years, it was a true blessing. I will forever hold you in my heart, Auntie. Always, your Bestie, Leona.
Preceding her in death are her parents Charles (Chic) Carriere and Martha Rucker Carriere; sister Sandra Kay Emerson; great-nephew Lance Lee Emerson along with other loved ones.
Jackie is survived by her brother-in-law Patrick Emerson, nephew Richard Lee Emerson, niece Leona Yevette Emerson, great-Niece Jina Yvette Jacques Emerson, nephew Thomas Patrick Emerson, and adopted nieces AJ, Katie, and Addy Hinshaw, along with many beloved cousins, extended family members, countless friends and loved ones.
An open-house style celebration of life will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Crippin Funeral Home 802 E. Main Street, Montrose, CO, 81401; 970-249-2121. Cremation will have preceded this service.