OBITUARY: James A. ‘Jim’ Brockman

Jim passed away at Valley Manor Care on Nov. 13, 2021, at 84. He was born in Oklahoma and spent his childhood years and early adult life in Texas. He attended Texas Tech University and his working career was spent in the insurance industry both as an insurance adjuster and claims manager in Colorado and Arizona. He retired to Montrose 20 years ago and enjoyed golf, restoring his sports car, traveling and the Colorado outdoors.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; his son, Kelley, and his son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Sharon; his daughters, Lisa and Treacy; his granddaughter, Tierney and step-granddaughters, Alyssa and Jordan. He is also survived by his brother, Tom, and wife Jean, and several extended family members.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Maxine Brockman and his daughter, Lynn Riley.
Honoring his wishes, a private family service will be held in the spring. Any memory donations may be made to Hope West or a charity of your choice.
