OBITUARY: James Arthur Dutcher Jr.

James Arthur Dutcher Jr.

James Arthur Dutcher Jr. passed away peacefully Sept. 14, 2022, at Sacred Ground Hospice House, Knoxville, Tennessee.

To plant a tree in memory of James Dutcher, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?