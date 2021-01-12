OBITUARY: James Brett Edmondson

James Brett Edmondson
A victim of COVID-19, James Brett Edmondson, beloved son of Nancye Metcalf Edmondson and the late Richard (Dick) Edmondson tossed aside his broken earthly body and slipped peacefully into the arms of God on Jan. 1, 2021, welcomed by his grandparents and his daddy.
Brett was born July 20, 1960 in Montrose, Colorado.
He spent most of his life in group homes in Grand Junction and Delta, where he loved big and was loved in return. He was unable to talk, but with the expression in his eyes and sounds, he was able to make his preferences known. He had a mischievous streak and found great humor in teasing and being teased. He liked watching heavy equipment at work; taking drives with his mom and siblings and his caregivers; going out for ice cream; making sure people tied their shoes and that their legs were not crossed (even while his were, almost always); and picking up and disposing of leaves and other stuff he found on the ground or any items he deemed out of place in cars or homes.
He was a people person and loved spending time in the midst of any conversation and any activity. He loved hard; and hugged even harder!
In addition to his mom, Nancye, Brett will be missed by siblings LeAnna (Ed) Spadafora; Rick (Traci) Edmondson; Mike (Kristie) Edmondson and Shane (Joel) Forrest; nieces and nephews Jonathan and Tayllor Spadafora, Jordan and Tyler Edmondson and Jasyn Edmondson; his namesake Uncle Jim Edmondson (Paul); and numerous Metcalf aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as his caregivers at his home in Delta.
While Brett’s life was not simple, he lived simply and simply loved, enriching our lives beyond measure. The family will celebrate his life outside next summer on his birthday.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Brett’s family.
