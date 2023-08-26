OBITUARY: James Douglas Hedley Sr.; July 27, 1928 – May 22, 2023

Pride and Joy: Family, friends, dancing, and gardening
James Douglas Hedley Sr., 94, of Montrose, passed away early Monday morning, May 22, 2023, at his home. James (Jim) was born on July 27, 1928, in Denver, the son of Charlotte (Hewitt) and Mertis Hedley. Jim grew up in the Denver area and graduated from Mountair High School in 1946.
Jim married Shirley Jo Corlett on April 3, 1949, at Shirley’s family home in Denver. Jim worked from the 1950s to the late 1980s for a moulding and millwork business in Denver, beginning as a forklift driver and eventually becoming the Plant Operations Manager.
In 1990 he became the owner of an appliance sales and service business. The couple raised three children in the Denver area, but due to Shirley’s health they relocated to Montrose in 2001. Shirley passed away in 2006.
Jim was lucky enough to meet a second love in his life, Lois Latimer, a neighbor in Montrose. Jim and Lois began their relationship one day when Lois casually asked, “Jim, do you know how to dance?”
Jim and Lois danced often and traveled many places together, going to Hawaii, Alaska, the Caribbean, Canada, and Europe. Lois passed away in 2021.
Jim’s greatest joy in life was the two wonderful women he was able to spend his life with; his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; and his neighborhood friends.
He loved dancing with Shirley and Lois. He took pride in gardening each summer, raising vegetables and flowers. He also loved the outdoors and Colorado’s mountains.
Jim is survived by his son, James Jr. of Montrose, Colorado; son-in-law, Jerry Rosencranz of Lakewood, Colorado; five grandchildren, Tracy (Rosencranz) and husband Brant Richards of Fort Collins, Colorado; Ashley Hedley and husband Brent Meador, James Hedley III, Sean Hedley, and Maeghan-Nicole Hedley of Fort Worth, Texas; and two great-grandchildren, Taylor Richards and Alexa Richards of Fort Collins.
Jim was preceded in death by his wonderful wife, Shirley; dear friend and companion, Lois Latimer; and two precious daughters, Judy Rosencranz and Jennifer Lynn.
Cremation has already taken place. A memorial/celebration of life service will be held on Sept. 2, 2023, at noon at the Hillcrest Congregational United Church of Christ located at 611 S. Hillcrest Drive.
Arrangements are being handled under the direction of Crippin Funeral Home, 802 East Main St., Montrose, CO 81401; 970-249-2121.
To plant a tree in memory of James Sr.; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
