OBITUARY: James Douglas Hedley Sr.; July 27, 1928 – May 22, 2023

Pride and Joy: Family, friends, dancing, and gardening

James Douglas Hedley Sr., 94, of Montrose, passed away early Monday morning, May 22, 2023, at his home. James (Jim) was born on July 27, 1928, in Denver, the son of Charlotte (Hewitt) and Mertis Hedley. Jim grew up in the Denver area and graduated from Mountair High School in 1946.

To plant a tree in memory of James Sr.; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?